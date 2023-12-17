Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,935 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 21.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $76,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 479,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 287,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 92,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $55.72 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

