Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,025,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $46.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

