Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Raised by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,657. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

