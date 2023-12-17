Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $7.34. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 143,981 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SHIP shares. TheStreet raised Seanergy Maritime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $143.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

