Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the November 15th total of 70,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Security National Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.24 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 9.35%.

In other Security National Financial news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffrey Russell Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $133,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,660 shares in the company, valued at $228,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $162,742. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 177,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 2,961.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.



Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

