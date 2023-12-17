Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.54

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.54 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.06). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.14 ($0.06), with a volume of 16,140,213 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price objective on shares of Seeing Machines in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.97, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £213.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown purchased 1,448,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £72,401 ($90,887.52). In other Seeing Machines news, insider Michael Brown purchased 1,448,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £72,401 ($90,887.52). Also, insider Kate Hill purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,830.03). In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,354,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,740. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

