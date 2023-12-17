Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 940,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.96.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.92%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,713.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,861 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $11,048,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.