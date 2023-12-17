Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Seneca Foods worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Seneca Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

SENEA stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $407.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

