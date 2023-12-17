Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Senstar Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %
SNT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.79.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.
Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.
