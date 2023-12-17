Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 18.1% in November

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Senstar Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

SNT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 59.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 71,285 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,058,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

