Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shell Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Shell

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

