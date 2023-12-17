Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 174 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,296,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,529,000 after acquiring an additional 149,555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.70 and a fifty-two week high of $218.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.