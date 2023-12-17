Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 9,717 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.44% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $32.97 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $33.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

