Shira Ridge Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 1.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,464 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,557,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,842,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,127,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,595,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $138.27 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.19.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

