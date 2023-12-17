Shira Ridge Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lessened its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,779 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 526,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,877,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFSD stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.04 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

