Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $460,000 Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

