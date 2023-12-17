Shira Ridge Wealth Management Makes New $271,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 528 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.7 %

DECK stock opened at $702.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.12. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $361.62 and a 12-month high of $720.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DECK. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.