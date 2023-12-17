Shira Ridge Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 113,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS IFRA opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

