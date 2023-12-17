Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,664 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

