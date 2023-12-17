Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expands By 11.9%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 390,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.92. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

