Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Drops By 7.8%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATGE

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,637 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $59.99 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.