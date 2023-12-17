Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Declines By 9.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. 1,640,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,895. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $35,955.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 700 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.20 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,516,957.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEHR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

