Short Interest in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Decreases By 10.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEZS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.1 %

AEZS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,094. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 49.10% and a negative net margin of 340.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.