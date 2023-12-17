Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Grows By 12.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AGNCL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 84,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

