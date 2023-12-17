Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Drops By 8.2%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

