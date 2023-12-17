Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Drops By 8.2%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
About AgriFORCE Growing Systems
