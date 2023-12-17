Short Interest in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Increases By 10.9%

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 20.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.4 days.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIRS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 223,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,887. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.72. AirSculpt Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. On average, analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut AirSculpt Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.