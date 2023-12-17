Short Interest in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Drops By 10.0%

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 986,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 276,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Akoya Biosciences Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of AKYA stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 545,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Akoya Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 121.74% and a negative net margin of 78.14%. Analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

