Short Interest in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Drops By 6.2%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 4,121,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,669. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 89.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 747,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 137,625 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.