Short Interest in Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) Declines By 14.5%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Alpine 4 Stock Performance

Alpine 4 stock remained flat at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Alpine 4 has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Get Alpine 4 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine 4

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alpine 4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpine 4 in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alpine 4 by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Company Profile

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.