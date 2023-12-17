Short Interest in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rises By 13.1%

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,200 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of American Software stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,133. The company has a market capitalization of $356.05 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.80 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in American Software by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in American Software by 777.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Software by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

