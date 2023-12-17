Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Declines By 6.1%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.19. 1,516,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.35. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 29.53% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. Research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

