Short Interest in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Declines By 9.5%

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Antelope Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 600.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 167,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 472.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 114,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Antelope Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Stock Performance

Antelope Enterprise stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 5,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Antelope Enterprise has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Antelope Enterprise Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.