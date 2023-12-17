Short Interest in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Decreases By 7.2%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,037. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.