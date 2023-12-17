Short Interest in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Grows By 17.0%

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the November 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 470,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 1,206,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.71.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

