Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Decreases By 18.7%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 649,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

ASMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 660,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,002. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

See Also

