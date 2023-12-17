Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Decreases By 6.7%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,900 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

