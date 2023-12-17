Short Interest in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Decreases By 13.6%

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Avangrid Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Avangrid by 90.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avangrid by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AGR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $44.77.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 2.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

