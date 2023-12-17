Short Interest in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Drops By 7.8%

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $197.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average is $180.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $201.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

