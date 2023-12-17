Short Interest in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Declines By 13.3%

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BOTJ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.72. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of the James Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.



Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

