Short Interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Declines By 6.0%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs cut Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

