Short Interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Declines By 6.0%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 13,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %
Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.69. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beam Therapeutics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.