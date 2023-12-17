Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Declines By 8.1%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 496,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE opened at $27.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 694,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHE

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.