Short Interest in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Decreases By 8.1%

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 496,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $27.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 467,028 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 444,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,562,000 after purchasing an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

