Short Interest in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Rises By 5.6%

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 360,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $0.99 on Friday. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 114.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

