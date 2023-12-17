Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Decreases By 6.4%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 31,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,990,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.91.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

