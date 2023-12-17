Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Drops By 6.9%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Bolloré stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

