Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Decreases By 7.6%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 0.1 %

BORR opened at $7.01 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 3.07.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Borr Drilling Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

