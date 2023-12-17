Short Interest in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Decreases By 7.6%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 15th total of 9,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Borr Drilling Stock Down 0.1 %
BORR opened at $7.01 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 3.07.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
