Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Declines By 7.2%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the November 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,405,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,735. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

BCLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

