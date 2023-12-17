Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Drops By 8.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

