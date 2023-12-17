Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Drops By 8.3%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
BRF Price Performance
NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.09.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts anticipate that BRF will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRF
Institutional Trading of BRF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BRF by 223.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BRF by 82.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.
BRF Company Profile
BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BRF
- How to Invest in Social Media
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.