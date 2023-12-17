Short Interest in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Drops By 6.3%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 563,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $408,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 664,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,632 shares of company stock worth $3,655,277. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 1,426,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,921. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

