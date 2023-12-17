Short Interest in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Increases By 11.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,409. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. California Resources had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on California Resources from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on California Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in California Resources in the third quarter worth $1,824,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in California Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,820,000 after acquiring an additional 108,123 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in California Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,681,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.