Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Increases By 15.2%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,343,100 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the November 15th total of 2,034,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 54,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.0884 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at September 30, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

